CNN’s Not Liberal or Biased & Doesn’t Hate Trump, Says Don Lemon

CNN’s Don Lemon sat down with the author of The Enemy of the People, Jim Acosta, who said during a dishonest conversation that they are not here to spin things. They are “pro-truth” and that doesn’t mean they hate Trump [which of course they do.]

They want you to believe they are merely holding the powerful to account.

If they did that under Barack Obama, they would be more believable now.

Last week at the Financial Times, Lemon claimed CNN isn’t “liberal.” He’s probably right, they’re socialist and fascist. The one thing they are not is “unbiased,” but nice try.