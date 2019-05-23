CNN’s ‘objective’ WH reporter Jim Acosta writes a hate-Trump book

CNN’s idea of an objective reporter for the White House beat is Jim Acosta who wrote an anti-Trump book to be released by Harper Collins in mid-June. The book touts its “shocking portraits” of Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Stephen Miller, Steve Bannon, Sean Spicer, Hope Hicks, Jared Kushner, and more.

And they wonder why we see the press as biased and the enemy of the people.

Acosta’s book, “The Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America,” comes out June 11. The title is a clear indication of how biased it will be and one must wonder how CNN can keep him on the White House press corps.

His published tale is billed as “an explosive, first-hand account of the dangers [Acosta] faces reporting on the current White House while fighting on the front lines in President Trump’s war on truth” as “public enemy number one.”

Acosta’s a melodramatic gasbag.

He pretends he’s in physical danger when he goes to rallies. He can’t handle chants and thinks right-wing people who chant are dangerous.

ACOSTA’S A LIAR

Just last week he lied about the President’s comments on asylum seekers. He said the President claimed all asylum seekers were misleading immigration authorities. In fact, the President made it clear he was talking about some, not all.

Acosta has lied about a lot of things concerning the White House. He lied about the crisis on the border, lied about Charlottesville, and falsely claimed the President didn’t call on the U.S. press in Vietnam, to name a few lies.

The showboating political activist is CNN’s idea of a reporter and that’s why their ratings are abysmal. None of their programs are breaking a million viewers. The network spews hate and misleading news all day long.

And where is their respect for the White House press corps? Acosta makes them all look unprofessional with his buffoonish, narcissistic behavior.

Having Acosta there at times would at least be better than having him there daily. He’s a very bad frontman for the network.