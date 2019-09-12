CNN’s reliable source Andy McCabe lost his appeal, faces indictment

CNN’s new political analyst, former DOJ deputy Andrew McCabe will have to face charges for lying after his appeal was denied. That’s according to several sources to a number of the networks.

Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen informed the former FBI deputy director by email that he will reject McCabe’s appeal against charges recommended by Jessie Liu, the U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C.

“The Department rejected your appeal of the United States Attorney’s Office’s decision in this matter. Any further inquiries should be directed to the United States Attorney’s Office,” the Justice Department wrote in an email to McCabe on Thursday, according to Fox News.

An indictment will surely follow. U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu is reportedly planning to move forward with charges against him.

It probably doesn’t help that he sued the Justice Department and FBI on Aug. 8, alleging that he was fired from the FBI due to political pressure from President Donald Trump. He’s doubling down on lies. But who knows.

The FBI fired McCabe on March 16, 2018, two days before he was set to retire. The FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility recommended the firing.

McCabe collected a half-million dollars on a GoFundMe page for his legal expense which could come to more than that and he could still be imprisoned.

CNN sure can pick ’em. CNN is a joke at this point. The DNC’s making fools of themselves too. He’s headlining a big fundraiser for them. Anyone who hates Trump is lauding by these people.

CNN political commentator Andrew McCabe. https://t.co/eRYmBFKfxV — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 12, 2019

Lock him up and his little FBI allies too.