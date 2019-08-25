College gets antifa prof to resign but ‘it has nothing to do with the substance of his views’

Jeff Klinzman, an adjunct professor at Kirkwood Community College in Iowa, has publicly announced that he is a member of antifa. He resigned after backlash upon that news and in response to some of his vile social media posts.

“I affirm that I am antifa,” adjunct English Professor Jeff Klinzman told KCRG

When somebody posted President Donald Trump’s tweet that called antifa “Radical Left Wack Jobs who go around hitting… people over the heads with baseball bats” on the Iowa antifa Facebook page, Klinzman posted a response.

“Yeah, I know who I’d clock with a bat,” the professor wrote.

The Secret Service is aware. His lawyer said the Secret Service won’t do anything since his comments are protected by the First Amendment.

Our personal observation is the 1st Amendment applies to the violent left but to no one on the right. He is still on Facebook.

KCRG did a deep dive on Klinzman’s social media to see what else the good professor had posted and learned he was also not a fan of evangelical Christians.

He wrote that he wanted to “stop evangelical Christians” and then included a poem that said, “Kill them all and bury them deep in the ground”.

“It’s not pretty, and I’m not proud, but seeing what evangelical Christians are doing to this county and its people fills me with rage, and a desire to exact revenge,” Klinzman posted.

When KCRG asked the professor about his comments on Christians, he admitted that he “may have gone too far but he said he would only apologize to those Christians who share his ‘commitment’ to various issues facing the country.”

Kirkland College got him to resign but look at what they said:

Our decision to remove Mr. Klinzman from the classroom has nothing to do with the substance of his views or his right to express them. Rather, our decision is based solely on our commitment to fostering a safe learning environment for our students, faculty and staff.

I also want to be clear that Kirkwood Community College fully supports Mr. Klinzman’s right to articulate his views in whatever forum he chooses.