Colonized & crazy AOC cries over having children in this climate

Democratic Rep. Ocasio-Cortez was speaking Friday at the C40 climate change conference in Copenhagen, Denmark this week, telling the audience that climate change has made her plans to have children “bittersweet.”

“I speak to you not as an elected official or public figure. But I speak to you as a human being,” she said.

She told the crowd in attendance that she speaks to us “as the daughter of colonized people.” Her grandfather died under colonial rule and because of it, according to her.

AOC is very upset about imperialism and should be leading Puerto Ricans to freedom if she feels that way. They never vote for it.

“A woman whose dreams of motherhood now taste bittersweet because of what I know about our children’s future and that our actions are responsible for bringing their most dire possibilities into focus,” she added.

Is it possible she believes this? We don’t think so, but what do you think?

Ocrazio-Cortez then claimed a combination of climate change and politics devastated Puerto Rico. Actually, corruption by their own elected officials devastated the Island.

“I speak to you as daughter and descendant of colonized peoples who have already begun to suffer. Just two years ago one of the deadliest disasters in the United States struck in the form of Hurricane Maria,” she said.

“The climate change-powered storm killed over 3,000 Puerto Ricans, American citizens — my own grandfather died in the aftermath — all because they were living under colonial rule, which contributed to the dire conditions and lack of recovery,” she said, according to Fox News.

That is such a crock!

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) cries: My “dreams of motherhood now taste bittersweet” due to climate change AOC says Hurricane Maria was a “climate change powered storm“ AOC blames deaths from the hurricane on “colonial rule“ AOC suggests the U.S. is a “regime“ pic.twitter.com/Ef2Xei83xk — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 12, 2019