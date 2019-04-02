Colorado Sheriffs Declare Their Counties ‘2nd Amendment Sanctuaries’

Colorado Sheriffs are fighting the almighty state they believe is depriving citizens of their constitutional right to bear arms.

A red flag law recently passed and set to be signed by the leftist governor allows a judge to take away a person’s firearms if the judge believes the owner could be a danger to himself or others. The judge gets the case after family members or someone petitions for it.

It does not allow due process but can be contested after the fact at great cost.

Weld County Sheriff Steven Reams says it goes too far. “It has so many constitutional questions, I can’t go forward in good faith and carry out laws that I feel puts constituents’ constitutional rights at risk.”

Reams said they could sentence him to his “own jail, fine me, or hold a contempt hearing.”

Polis was critical but he might do nothing. He said, “We have local-control law enforcement in our state, and that is a good thing. Law enforcement agencies have discretion as to prioritization of resources.”

Just the same, Polis and his Democrat legislature are making instant felons out of many law-abiding people in his state.

HALF OF COLORADO’S COUNTIES WILL BE SANCTUARIES

Currently, half, 32 of Colorado’s 64 counties have declared themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries where the measure cannot be enforced.

Gov. Jared Polis, a very far-left Democrat, said the sheriff is not a lawmaker, he’s enforcement.

Colorado will be the 14thstate, along with the District of Columbia, to put through unconstitutional Red Flag Laws. Sen. Lindsey Graham is trying to put forward a Federal Red Flag Law which some say the President will sign.

This will become an important issue come election time. The noose is tightening around the 2nd Amendment all over the nation, but at least some are fighting.

SOURCE: FOX NEWS