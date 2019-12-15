Comey made a mistake & Clinton exceeds her usual outrageous self

During an interview with Maria Bartiromo, Trey Gowdy weighed in on disgraced FBI director Jim Comey’s admission on Fox News Sunday that he “was wrong.” Gowdy said he was “two years too late” after all that he has done.

The fired director played down his role in the FISA abuse, but Trey Gowdy didn’t, emphasizing the fact that Comey hid the facts.

Comey went with the Inspector General’s dubious conclusions that there were errors made and no bias, despite the fact that there was bias.

Comey looked very weaselly. If you missed it, you can listen here:

Strassel hit Hillary Clinton on her outrageous tweet today.

Hillary actually had the unmitigated gall to tweet, “Make sure your family and friends see the evidence for themselves…”

Make sure your family and friends see the evidence for themselves: The president asked a foreign power to interfere in the 2020 election for his own political gain. Americans deserve free and fair elections. He must be held accountable. https://t.co/ul8GzrsOKG — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 12, 2019

Kimberley Strassel tweeted back: “…Clinton didn’t just invite foreign influence in 2016; she paid for it…”

Make sure family and friends see IG report: Clinton didn’t just invite foreign influence in 2016; she paid for it. Her team funneled Russian dossier lies to the FBI, for her political gain. Americans deserve free and fair elections. If only press would hold her accountable. https://t.co/1CGlB6DHlN — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) December 13, 2019

How ever does Hillary get away with this?

Watch the segment with Maria Bartiromo: