Comey Tweets About Geologic Time, Biggs Tweets About Prosecuting Him

Former FBI Director and all-around horse’s butt, tweeted a photo of himself looking out at an expanse of sea with the notation, “Geologic time offers useful perspective.”

The geologic time scale (GTS) system is used to describe the timing and relationships of events that have occurred during Earth’s history.

Comey will soon be relegated to an infinitesimal and insignificant dot in time, maybe in a prison.

Geologic time offers useful perspective. pic.twitter.com/tbnjjbt8rE — James Comey (@Comey) March 23, 2019

What a deep thinker—just kidding— he’s a horse’s butt.

He really hates President Trump and wrote an op-ed in which he expresses his hope that the justice system works.

Rep. Andy Biggs wants the Justice system to work too.

He wrote an op-ed too that Comey must be prosecuted for instigating the Mueller probe.

“Now that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation has been completed, it is time to seek justice. That means fired FBI Director James Comey and others responsible for instigating this farcical investigation for the sole purpose of undermining President Trump must be prosecuted,” Biggs writes.

If there is justice, Comey and his cohorts will be prosecuted, but don’t count on it.

Failure to prosecute those who abused their power for political purposes by launching a baseless investigation against @realDonaldTrump will perpetuate growing cynicism in our institutions & seemingly unbridgeable division in America.@FoxNews op-ed: https://t.co/aHu8VDI5uD — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) March 23, 2019