Comey’s Daughter Works in SDNY Where They’re Trying to Nab Trump

Maurene (Ryan) Comey (Issarachoff), an Assistant United States Attorney in the Southern District of New York (SDNY), is the 30-year old daughter of disgraced former FBI Director James Comey. James Comey is a mortal enemy of President Trump’s.

The SDNY, where Comey’s daughter works, has taken over where the Mueller probe left off and, unlike Robert Mueller, they have no limitations if they engage in a witch hunt.

Maurene Comey graduated from Harvard as a Doctor of Law after graduating Phi Beta Kappa from The College of William and Mary. She’s qualified.

One of six children of James Comey and his wife, she, along with her mother and sisters, voted for Hillary Clinton. When Clinton lost, Patricia Failor, her mother, was “devastated” according to James Comey. The wife and daughters took part in the far-left Women’s March, now recognized as anti-Semitic.

On Good Morning America, Patricia Failor Comey said, “I wanted a woman president really badly, and I had supported Hillary Clinton. A lot of my friends worked for her. And I was devastated when she lost.”

She voted for her because she was a woman? These people are insane.

Maurene’s father worked at SDNY before her and spent a million dollars, a lot of money at the time, prosecuting Martha Stewart and her broker. He never got her for insider trading as he hoped, but he got both of them for lying, a process crime. It was a political bonanza for him and set him on his road to success.

There is a lot of nepotism in all government agencies and all of them overwhelmingly supported Hillary Clinton and Democrats.

WE KNOW HOW TO DO THIS BETTER THAN ANYBODY

One of SDNY’s former investigators works for MSNBC and she claims, they, meaning SDNY, “…know how to do this better than anybody.”

Mimi Rocah, a former assistant U.S. attorney in the office and a legal analyst for MSNBC and NBC News, said that compared to other U.S. attorney’s offices, Manhattan’s Southern District bristles at substantial involvement from the Justice Department.

“Southern District has this deep bench of experience in so many areas, so we think ‘we know how to do this better than anybody, so we don’t need that type of oversight,'” she said, adding that the office will still follow standard Justice Department policies in any Trump investigations no matter its level of independence.

NBC News reports that prosecutors in Manhattan’s Southern District aren’t saddled with a limited mandate like special counsel Robert Mueller in his Russia probe. They can follow the trail wherever it leads and are fully independent. Still, they do have to go through the Department of Justice.

The rule is to not indict a sitting president unless the case warrants it, but if they can indict him or his family afterward, they will. Then the destruction of the Republican Party he attempted to restore will be complete.