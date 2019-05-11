Comey’s “in big trouble!” IG might find all 4 FISA warrants were illegal

Rep. Devin Nunes said former FBI Director Jim Comey is “in a lot of trouble.”

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., slammed FBI Director James Comey saying “he made a mess of the FBI” on “Fox & Friends” Friday.

“This is a guy who continues to just make a mockery of the entire FBI and the Department of Justice,” Nunes said, reacting to Comey’s appearance at CNN’s town hall event on Thursday.

“This is the guy who, remember, leaked his memos in order to make sure that a Special Counsel was created to investigate the president.

“This is the guy who put an unverified dossier in front of a FISA court. There are lots of problems with Comey’s story. None of it matches up with reality.”

ABOUT THOSE FISA WARRANTS!

Former U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Joe diGenova and his wife attorney Victoria Toensing told Lou Dobbs this week that the Inspector General for the Department of Justice, Mike Horowitz, determined that 3 of the 4 FISA warrants were illegally obtained.

Since the Kavalec memo was given to him, he is looking into the original warrant also being illegal.

Also, the IG allegedly didn’t know about the Kavalec memo — it was hidden.

Both attorneys added that Mueller’s report was a “sophomoric” “smear” job.

Prior to this revelation, Reps. Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan said they expect criminal referrals from this Inspector General’s probe.