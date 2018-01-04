Comey’s Orginial Draft Proves He Exonerated a Guilty Hillary Clinton

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) released the original draft of the Comey exoneration statement in the case of her using a private server. In it, subordinates removed five references to the term “grossly negligent” and deleted mention of evidence of felony and misdemeanor violations, John Solomon at the hill reported.

Comey’s original draft used the term “extremely likely” to describe the probability her server was hacked. That was changed to “possible”.

Instead of telling the truth, Comey and his flock decided to go for shades of truth and euphemisms.

While Comey felt Clinton committed felonies and misdemeanors, he was consistent in his belief that he could not prove intent which he seemed to think was necessary.

“Although there is evidence of potential violations of the statute proscribing gross negligence in the handling of classified information and of the statute proscribing misdemeanor mishandling, my judgment is that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case,” Comey originally wrote.

Senator Johnson was concerned that Comey removed the reference to working on a joint assessment with the intelligence community about national security damage from the classified information that passed through the Clinton servers, suggesting he sacrificed national security to protect Clinton.

“We have done extensive work with the assistance of our colleagues elsewhere in the Intelligence Community to understand what indications there might be of compromise by hostile actors in connection with the private email operation,” Comey originally wrote.

In addition to this corrupt handling of the case, it is now confirmed that when Comey leaked his memos to his professor friend who in turn leaked to the media, they were classified. It is believed that Comey might have been given immunity on that issue before he testified to Congress about his conversations with the President which initiated the hiring of a special counsel.

You can read the document posted by the hill on this link or below.

Comey’s Clinton letter draft by acohnthehill on Scribd