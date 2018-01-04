Comey’s Orginial Draft Proves He Exonerated a Guilty Hillary Clinton

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) released the original draft of the Comey exoneration statement in the case of her using a private server. In it, subordinates removed five references to the term “grossly negligent” and deleted mention of evidence of felony and misdemeanor violations, John Solomon at the hill reported.
Comey’s original draft used the term “extremely likely” to describe the probability her server was hacked. That was changed to “possible”.
Instead of telling the truth, Comey and his flock decided to go for shades of truth and euphemisms.
While Comey felt Clinton committed felonies and misdemeanors, he was consistent in his belief that he could not prove intent which he seemed to think was necessary.
“Although there is evidence of potential violations of the statute proscribing gross negligence in the handling of classified information and of the statute proscribing misdemeanor mishandling, my judgment is that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case,” Comey originally wrote.
Senator Johnson was concerned that Comey removed the reference to working on a joint assessment with the intelligence community about national security damage from the classified information that passed through the Clinton servers, suggesting he sacrificed national security to protect Clinton.
“We have done extensive work with the assistance of our colleagues elsewhere in the Intelligence Community to understand what indications there might be of compromise by hostile actors in connection with the private email operation,” Comey originally wrote.
In addition to this corrupt handling of the case, it is now confirmed that when Comey leaked his memos to his professor friend who in turn leaked to the media, they were classified. It is believed that Comey might have been given immunity on that issue before he testified to Congress about his conversations with the President which initiated the hiring of a special counsel.
You can read the document posted by the hill on this link or below.
Comey’s Clinton letter draft by acohnthehill on Scribd
In another case here there was mishandling of classified documents and he WAS CONVICTED, the U.S. Attorney, (Chuck) stated to the jury: “HE HAD AN ABSOLUTE DUTY TO GUARD THE SECRETS OF THIS COUNTRY,,………….NOTHING ABOUT NEGLIGENCE,….ABSOLUTE DUTY …..Read the statute folks
Hillary, Obama, Lynch, and GANG were in the process of destroying this country. Thank you Pres. Trump for saving us from becoming another socialist republic…………………..Semper Fi
INDEED, Thank You President Trump. What’s more, not a single other of the GOP candidates had the courage to go after the Clintons, Obama and the MSM as Mr. Trump has. NOT ONE because, at the end of the day, they were ALL politicians, even Ted Cruz.
What I now wonder, just how much are We The People supposed to take before the appropriate steps are taken? Obama has come within a hair’s breadth of bringing this country DOWN. The Left are beside themselves because Donald Trump completely ruined their game plan. Barack was supposed to load the bases with Hillary stepping in for the grand slam and NONE of this would be discovered. Hence the “insurance plan” of the dossier.
Make no mistake, Obama’s real legacy are the many treasonous Left wing radicals he’s implanted throughout the federal government. With but a few exceptions, Republicans are either to cowardly to do what must be done, or they are among the Deep State co-conspirator betrayers of We The People.
It is now up to We The People to SEE this thing carried through. Borrowing words from the Declaration of Independence: “when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.”
Not just our right but OUR DUTY. Our brave military people, the best of us really, are doing their jobs around the world. It is up to us to assure they have a nation bathed in freedom and liberty to return to.
