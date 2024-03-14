Coming Soon: Ukraine Aid Without Border Security

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) told Republican senators Wednesday to expect the House to send them legislation to help Ukraine. He also said the House bill would look substantially different from the $95 billion foreign aid package the Senate passed last month.

Johnson suggested a lend-and-lease program during the meeting but did not mention whether border security measures would be attached to the framework of a bill:

Johnson told senators that the House will send a Ukraine aid package to the Senate but floated the idea of making it a loan or lend-lease program so U.S. taxpayers would not be shelling out tens of billions of dollars without any expectation of getting a return, according to senators who participated in the discussion.

The Speaker also talked about including something similar to the REPO for Ukrainians Act, sponsored by Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), which would authorize the confiscation of Russian sovereign assets and deposit the proceeds of liquidated property into a Ukraine support fund, senators said.

That should stir up more trouble. By the way, Russians are coming across our open borders.

MCCONNELL OPPOSES NEGOTIATIONS WITH HIS OWN PARTY IN THE HOUSE

Pro-Democrat everything McConnell indicated he was against negotiations with the House over the Senate’s bill as it currently sits, as Reuters noted:

“Anything that’s changed and sent back here, as you all know, even the simplest thing can take a week in the Senate. We don’t have time for all of this. We’ve got a bill that got 70 votes in the Senate. Give members of the House of Representatives an opportunity to vote on it. That’s the solution,” McConnell told reporters.

House Democrats have circulated a discharge petition that would force a vote on the Senate bill if it gains 218 signatures “or a majority of the seats in the House,” as the Wall Street Journal noted.

We’re funding more deaths of more Ukrainians.

How about forcing a vote to secure the US border? Meanwhile, few seem to care that the US is being invaded.

