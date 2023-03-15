Coming this May: Internet Equality Summit 2023!

by Mark Schwendau

ALX Events in conjunction with the Social Media Freedom Foundation are teaming up to cohost the 2023 Internet Equality Summit (IES) charity event on May 11th & 12th in Orange County, California.

This non-partisan event will feature a keynote debate between talk show host and New York Times bestselling author, Dennis Prager, and Grant Stern, Executive Director of Occupy Democrats and author of the book series “Meet the Candidates: A Voter’s Guide.” Mr. Prager and Mr. Stern will be debating the scope of government regulatory boundaries regarding freedom of speech on the internet, specifically on social media platforms.

Prager is probably best known for his show “The Dennis Prager Show,” while Grant Stern is equally impressive as a columnist, radio show host and mortgage broker.

FROM THEIR PRESS RELEASE:

“The Internet Equality Summit will explore issues involved with concurrently protecting citizen’s rights, ensuring corporate transparency and responsibility, and preserving national security. This timely event offers a symposium for open and productive discussions investigating solutions that support our democratic rights and promote a free and open internet for everyone.

In the spotlight will be Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Jason Fyk, the founder of the Social Media Freedom Foundation, has been fighting to reconcile the correct application of Section 230 since 2018. On Tuesday, February 7th, 2023, Fyk filed a Petition for Writ of Certiorari in the United States

Fyk’s lawsuit against Facebook was dismissed based on 230(c)(1) immunity when Fyk sued for Facebook’s illegal conduct. Separate from Fyk’s recent SCOTUS petition is Fyk’s Constitutional Challenge of Section 230, filed in April of 2022, in the DC District court.

In addition to and related to Section 230, IES event themes include but are not limited to:

Citizens’ rights, including the right to free speech and expression online.

Transparency and accountability for social media platforms and internet publishers.

Corporate responsibility to the public, including the ethical and moral obligations of online companies.

Balancing the interests of publishers, hosted platforms, and consumers of online content.

The role of national security and the involvement of law enforcement and government agencies in following due process.

Any other requested or emergent topics.

Registration:

For sponsorship, participation, or attendee registration, please visit IES23.com. For media inquiries, questions, and further information, please email info@alxevents.com. Internet Equality Summit to address social media censorship issues.”

CONCLUSION:

This discussion is badly needed at this time, and our government needs to make modifications to how social media platforms are allowed to operate. I can offer three examples that have impacted me personally that violate my right to free speech and association:

Just recently I got a Facebook timeout that prohibits me from posting to groups I belong to. My crime was I watched this very cool video of young guys who were buying children’s electric Jeeps for their bodies and then gutting them and retrofitting them over all-terrain gas-driven vehicles. Of course, the end result was this beast of a little vehicle that could go anywhere and do anything like a baby Jeep. I posted a comment, “Shut up and take my money!”

The next morning I had a one-month timeout for violating community standards. What the idiots running Facebook (apparently) did not understand is this is the highest form of compliment a guy can offer. It means I really liked what they did in this video; (Stop talking and let me know how I can buy one.) Whoever banned me (either an international who does not understand American culture or a preprogrammed algorithm running amuck without context) needs a course correction. I did nothing wrong and meant no harm. Most Americans reading this have probably heard this expression before and understand it for what it is as a compliment.

There have been many instances when our leaders have said or done something wrong they could not take back due to the Internet. So these days, they simply use social media platforms to ban and pull the videos which expose them in their webs of deceit. In other words, you have to go to alternative websites such as Rumble, Bitchute, and Banned video, to find what was once said that is now scrubbed by design. The problem is if some private citizen did not take the time to record it for posterity and upload it to these alternate video websites, you wouldn’t find it there, either.

A good example of this was Chuck Schumer on the Senate floor demanding that Fox News and Tucker Carlson release no more of the 44,000 hours of video shot on January 6, 2021. He looked like a little boy having a temper tantrum!

Why would he do this when he knows every hour of those videos belongs to us taxpayers, we, the people?!

It exposes the narrative of an insurrection as a lie perpetuated by the Democrats the same as the lie of Russian collusion, and former President Trump having classified documents at his home in Mar-a-Lago. The internet and its many social platforms are a good way to set the record straight and the globalists do not want that. They do not want any checks-and-balances as they are fascists.

Select social media and streaming video platforms on the internet simply can’t handle the truth and this is why they all need investigation in the form of a Congressional hearing. Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act is badly in need of modification to correct the problems noted above.

