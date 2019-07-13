Comments & Performances by Pelosi’s Unhinged “Squad”

The hearing yesterday was a performance by some very extreme Democrats. They want those borders open. Rashida gave the best performance. Either that or she’s mentally unhinged. The four most prominent are AOC, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib, all congresswomen who hate America. They call themselves “the squad.”

The Democrats, the party of Infanticide and abortion to the moment of birth for any reason, are worried about the welfare of the people, especially the children, coming in illegally. They don’t give a hoot that they are luring them here with freebies and they will be in danger throughout the trip. How believable is their concern really?

At the hearing yesterday, Rashida Tlaib and AOC couldn’t get their stories straight. Is there a crisis or is it manufactured? They don’t seem to be together on this.

Rashida Tlaib thinks our system is ‘dangerous,’ but she has no problem with the rapes and abuse of people coming here after being invited by the Democrats. They’re coming for jobs, welfare, free healthcare, and they are not coming because they ‘have no choice’ as Rashida says in the next clip.

Would Rashida like all these people just released? The answer is ‘Yes!’

She is not right in the head. Didn’t she say this was a “manufactured crisis” and didn’t she vote against providing them with humanitarian aid?

“We have a crisis at our border,” Rep. @RashidaTlaib says in emotional testimony, saying the Trump administration is “dead set on sending a hate-filled message that those seeking refuge are not welcome in America, in our America.” https://t.co/IyYYyGvvDG pic.twitter.com/YC6wsyjyAe — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) July 12, 2019

Meanwhile, their buddy Ilhan Omar is trying to get Tucker Carlson fired.

Carlson, on his show “Tucker Carlson Tonight”, argued that it is vital that immigrants who receive the benefit of coming to America legally show gratitude and appreciate the opportunities. Instead, some, and Carlson was clearly talking about Rep. Ilhan Omar, return America’s benevolence with hatred and disdain.

Tucker Carlson: U.S. rescued Ilhan Omar @ilhan, she said thanks by showering us with contempt. Watch. pic.twitter.com/N0ZYZ3fO40 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 11, 2019

He wrote in an op-ed on Fox News that no country can survive being ruled by people who hate it.

Fascist Omar’s response was to push to get him fired. She doesn’t believe in free speech for people who disagree with her.

She calls people here illegally, “undocumented Americans.”

Fox News is now giving a nightly platform to white supremacist rhetoric. It’s dangerous. Advertisers should not be underwriting hate speech. https://t.co/iQdMJ0heXR — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 10, 2019

The fourth member of the communist bloc, wants the illegal aliens to have necessities but she voted against humanitarian aid and was angry when Wayfair made beds for the children in detention.

.@AyannaPressley: “These families need trauma support, case workers, clean water, adequate and nutritious food. Instead they have received a level of degradation we should be ashamed is occurring on American soil.” pic.twitter.com/BAcNwIxXJY — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) July 12, 2019

All these phonies care about is their hard-left ideology: