Commie insurrectionists in Detroit assault a reporter – MSM silent

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Citizen journalist Brendan Gutenschwager was assaulted by the Nazi and communist members of Antifa marching through Detroit to protest against evictions. The protest ‘security’ guard ran up, grabbed his camera, and forces him against a building. That was one of several assaults.

Mr. Gutenschwager wrote on Twitter, “Had to leave for my own safety at this point. Lip is busted and am scraped up from the barricade. Praying no other reporters had to endure this while out today.”

These people are insurrectionists and seditionists who seek to overthrow our government, by their own word.

The seditionists don’t want anyone filming them except their own propaganda media. That’s how communists and Nazis operate.

