Commie insurrectionists in Detroit assault a reporter – MSM silent









Citizen journalist Brendan Gutenschwager was assaulted by the Nazi and communist members of Antifa marching through Detroit to protest against evictions. The protest ‘security’ guard ran up, grabbed his camera, and forces him against a building. That was one of several assaults.

Mr. Gutenschwager wrote on Twitter, “Had to leave for my own safety at this point. Lip is busted and am scraped up from the barricade. Praying no other reporters had to endure this while out today.”

These people are insurrectionists and seditionists who seek to overthrow our government, by their own word.

The seditionists don’t want anyone filming them except their own propaganda media. That’s how communists and Nazis operate.

A man wearing an Antifa pin committed the first assault during the march. Camera stopped a few times while he attempted to steal it. Eventually, others in the group urged him aside to release me from against the building. #Detroit #Antifa #DetroitProtests pic.twitter.com/Vjai8c9vaR — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) April 10, 2021

Just got assaulted attempting to cover an anti-eviction march in Detroit this afternoon. A member of the protest ‘security’ ran up, grabbed my camera and forced me against a building #Detroit #DetroitProtests pic.twitter.com/OL9lyKEcHk — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) April 10, 2021

A man rammed me against a concrete fence and barricade, bloodying my mouth and elbow as well as putting me in a chokehold while stealing my camera. That was then thrown over a fence, which I eventually was able to retrieve and continue recording #Detroit pic.twitter.com/HRDm9PKuFB — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) April 10, 2021

