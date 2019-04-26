Commie NYC Mayor signs Green New Deal, rushes to ban hot dogs

Communist Mayor Bill de Blasio, née Warren Wilhelm, signed a Green New Deal for New York City because we only have 12 years to live or something. In any case, he is fully on board with every whacky thing AOC said.

He is rushing to ban processed meat, like hot dogs and bacon, in schools, hospitals, correctional facilities, any place the city controls! Purchases of red meat will be cut by 50 percent [even though it’s good for you]. All that matters is the ideology.

Wilhelm is “teaching” New Yorkers “to make healthy life choices” since we cannot have the freedom to do it ourselves. He is a communist after all. Actually, this is fascism. This is what the hard left does.

By 2050, all cars will be banned in New York City and this is what he calls PROGRESSIVE!

I want to know what happens to the hot dog eating contest on Coney Island.

He’s also banning glass and steel skyscrapers UNLESS you want to pay billions for it. As Rudy Guiliani said, it’s a great way to rush New York City to its demise.