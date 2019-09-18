Communism! NYC Schools Send Kids to Global Climate Protests

In what can only be viewed as indoctrination, New York City’s 1.1 million public school students are told they can cut class to take part in global climate strike protests scheduled for Friday, ahead of the United Nations Climate Action Summit in Manhattan, NBC News gleefully reports.

No counter to this is allowed and the global movement itself is led by communists and EU globalists.

“We applaud our students when they raise their voices in a safe and respectful manner on issues that matter to them,” the Department of Education said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The walkouts, which organizers say will take place in over 150 countries, seek to put pressure on world leaders ahead of the U.N. Climate Action Summit, which is set to begin Monday.

The New York Post’s editorial board blasted de Blasio and the city school system, calling the decision to allow the strike “pathetic” and “out-and-out government sponsorship of a particular point of view.”

According to NBC News, Friday’s strike will build on a global movement spearheaded by teenagers like Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who recently crossed the Atlantic Ocean in a zero-emission sailboat to participate in climate protests in New York City and Washington. Thunberg and other teen activists have been planning Friday’s strikes for months, hoping to exert maximum pressure on leaders attending the United Nations summit.

Thunberg, a Swedish girl, is an autistic child with Obsessive-Compulsive disorder, and ADHD. She is being used by the hardline climate communists to spread the message.

They want to bully the U.S. into joining this ridiculous movement, similar to the Green New Deal, whereby we send our money and resources to the thugs who run developing countries, ostensibly so they can use the funds to fight climate change.

Meanwhile, none of these people know what they’re doing. Their idea is for the U.S. to sacrifice development, redistribute wealth to the rest of the world, and somehow this will help the climate. All this will take place while the world’s biggest polluters, China, Africa, and India, do nothing.

The people who push man-made-climate-change and rising sea-levels know it is a hoax to get green taxes and create a centralized carbon economy (communism v2.0). Take Al Gore who just bought a nearly $9 million ocean-view villa and jets around the world or Barack Obama who bought a $15 million summer home on the sea that is supposed to wash it away in a decade. They don’t believe any of this.

No one denies climate changes. We just don’t buy the nonsense the globalists are selling to scare the masses into socialism/communism. A UN official admitted the climate movement is about destroying capitalism. AOC’s chief of staff admitted it as well.

The U.N. climate chief in 2014 said communism is the best way to fight climate change.