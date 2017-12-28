Communist DeBlasio Makes Certain Officer Goes on Trial for Defending Himself

NYPD Sgt. Hugh Barry shot a schizophrenic black woman named Deborah Danner twice after she put down her scissors and picked up a bat, charging him while in close proximity. He had no place to go.

He’s a 30-year old and nine-year veteran of the force.

This is how the situation was reported by the officer according to the NY Post:

“As Sergeant Barry rushed into the bedroom, Ms. Danner grabbed a thirty-two (32) inch wooden bat from under the covers on the bed,’’ he stated in writing.

“[She] turned toward [Barry], and held the bat in a right-handed baseball-batter stance, with her right hand above her left, with the bat above her right shoulder near her ear.

“In response to the deadly threat posed . . . Sergeant Barry immediately drew his firearm.’’

The cop — “unable to retreat from the bedroom due to the proximity of the threat posed by Ms. Danner, the size of the bedroom, and the presence of the officers behind him” — repeatedly ordered Danner to “please drop the bat’’ the documents state.

“Within seconds, Ms. Danner lunged off the bed and at Sergeant Barry while swinging the bat directly at his head.

The officer wanted the jurisdiction of his trial changed since communist Mayor de Blasio and his left-wing Police Commissioner minion James O’Neill convinced people he had no right to shoot. Half of the people polled think the officer is guilty after he went on a tirade convicting him in the press. DeBlasio said that shooting a mentally ill and unarmed (black) woman is “unacceptable”.

They said he should have used his taser but he felt he was in imminent danger of losing his life.

He had tried repeatedly to talk her out of first dropping the scissors, which she did, and then tried to get her to drop the bat, but she chose to lunge instead.

Al Sharpton is on the case and that’s a big reason why this man is on trial. Sharpton’s the guy who got a black man off after 8 months in prison although he shot a 19-year old in the face for screaming racist comments at him – in Miller Place, Long Island.

Barry is charged with 2nd degree murder, 1st and 2nd degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide for not following the letter of the law as a mentally ill woman swung at his head with a deadly weapon. They threw the book at him.

While it’s very sad that this poor woman died, is this fair???