Communist Islamist Will Win the NYC Mayoral Dem Primary

Communist Islamist nutjob Zohran Mamdani is winning the New York City mayoral primary for the Democrat party.

Every idea Mamdani has is terrible and he’s an anti-Semite, though he now says he is not. However, he wants to “globalize the Intifada.”

This is the initial round of the insane ranked choice voting. Ranked choice will decide the election since Mamdani appears to be below 50%.

He is a radical three-term assemblyman who has an outrageous list of spending and freebie giveaways he’s planning for New York City.

Whoever wins this will face Eric Adams, whose looking a lot better, and Curtis Sliwa for the Republicans. Sliwa would do a good job on crime, and probably on the finances since he’s normal.

Mamdani doesn’t believe in prisons, does believe in open borders, Cuba-style groceries, free child care, free, free, free everything.

