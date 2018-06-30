Communist Michael Moore Thinks We’re All Just “Another Prick With No Wall”

Radical filmmaker Michael Moore says the leftists in this country have to put their “bodies on the line.” In Moore’s case, that’s a lot of body.

In an appearance Monday night on Colbert’s show, Moore said he believes the majority of Americans are very liberal [leftists] and that something must be done to stop President Donald Trump from being re-elected.

“We’re in deep, deep trouble,” Moore said.

He called out Democrats as “wimpy and weak” and said we have to put our bodies “on the line”.

NO EATING OUT FOR REPUBLICANS

“We don’t have to be violent, we have to remain nonviolent, but if the worst that happens to anybody in the Trump administration is that they don’t get to have a chicken dinner in Virginia, I mean, I don’t know,” he told Colbert.

The leftist then argued that children are being kidnapped.

“We’re talking about thousands of children being kidnapped from their parents and put in jails,” Moore continued.

Of course, that is a complete lie.

“When are people going to get off the couch? When are we going to rise up?” Moore asked.

“Sadly, Trump is not going to leave. He plans to be re-elected. He loves the term president for life,” Moore said.”The only way that we are going to stop this is eventually we are all going to have to put our bodies on the line. You’re going to have to be willing to do this.”

“The country we live in doesn’t want the Republicans in the White House. They don’t want them running this country. We’re the majority,” he said.

Leftists don’t want any Republicans, that’s true. They want a one-party country so we can all be California.

Are they the majority? Communists and Socialists are the new majority? If they are, it’s time to panic. They certainly want us to believe they are. It’s a good way to change hearts and minds, but they are liars. They are Alinskyites.

Check out Moore’s twitter feed. He is extremely radical. Hopefully, he doesn’t speak for most Americans. The polls say he doesn’t — by far.