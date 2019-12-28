Communist says white people are “not good,” “be afraid” of white people

Marxist filmmaker Michael Moore declared that white people “are not good people” and that you should “be afraid” of them during an interview on “The Rolling Stone” podcast “Useful Idiot.”

Useful idiot Moore warned people that if they see a group of three white men approaching them that they should cross the street because at least two of them voted for Trump.

“I refuse to participate in post-racial America,” Moore said. “I refuse to say because we elected Obama that suddenly that means everything is okay, white people have changed. White people have not changed.”

“Two-thirds of all white guys voted for Trump. That means anytime you see three white guys walking at you, down the street toward you, two of them voted for Trump. You need to move over to the other sidewalk because these are not good people that are walking toward you. You should be afraid of them,” Moore warned.

Moore joked that the “other guy” with the group of three whites are people “like him” that didn’t vote for Trump.

“We’re traitors to our race, that’s how they see us,” Moore said of pro-Trump white people.

Moore is a traitor to the USA as a communist which he clearly is, and we couldn’t care less what he thinks of white people. He’s misguided, blinded by communism.

Watch:

MOORE PREDICTS TRUMP WILL WIN IN 2020

In an interview on Thursday, filmmaker and anti-Trump activist Michael Moore acknowledged that support for President Trump hasn’t dropped “one inch” in key electoral states in the Midwest.

Moore further stated that if the election were held today, President Trump would easily win the necessary electoral states for a second term in the White House.

President Trump responded to the news of Moore’s prediction in a Twitter post on Friday night. He tweeted:

He made same prediction in 2016. Nobody ever said Michael was stupid!