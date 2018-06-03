Communist-Tied Valerie Jarrett Behind Efforts to Derail Hillary in 2016?

We know from the findings of conservative watchdog Judicial Watch and from the research of Paul Kengor, President Obama’s closest advisor, Valerie Jarrett, is as tied to the Communist Party as Barack Obama is.

Jarrett’s father, mother, grandfather and father-in-law had “extensive ties to Communist associations and individuals”. Jarrett’s father-in-law Vernon Jarrett was a close associate of Obama’s mentor who was also his Communist grandfather’s friend — Franklin Marshall Davis. Both Davis and Jarrett were on the FBI list for immediate arrest as Communist sabateurs in the event of a conflict with the Soviet Union.

Valerie’s father, Dr. James Bowman, worked closely with a paid Soviet agent named Alfred Stern, who fled the country after being charged with espionage. Valerie’s maternal grandfather and her father-in-law, Vernon Jarrett, were also closely tied to Stern.

There is ample evidence to show that Barack Obama and Valerie Jarrett together formed the policies for the nation. They selected the far-left judges who now sit in our courts. No one was closer to him than Jarrett by all accounts, including hers.

VALERIE JARRETT BEHIND EFFORT TO DERAIL HILLARY CLINTON IN THE PRIMARY

We also know that Hillary Clinton wasn’t far enough left for them and they didn’t like her. The duo were looking at a more radical candidate like Elizabeth Warren. Warren is a Socialist although she does not identify as such.

They were bitter because Hillary’s team spread the rumor about Obama being a Muslim.

According to author and journalist Ed Klein, Jarrett was the driving force to keep Hillary from taking the White House in 2016. It was Jarrett who leaked the information about Hillary’s emails to the press. She did so “through people outside the administration, so the story couldn’t be traced back to her or the White House.” In addition, wrote Klein:

At Jarrett’s behest, the State Department was ordered to launch a series of investigations into Hillary’s conduct at Foggy Bottom, including the use of her expense account, the disbursement of funds, her contact with foreign leaders and her possible collusion with the Clinton Foundation. Six separate probes into Hillary’s performance have been going on at the State Department. I’m told that the email scandal was timed to come out just as Hillary was on the verge of formally announcing that she was running for president — and that there’s more to come…. With Obama’s approval, Valerie has been holding secret meetings with Martin O’Malley and Elizabeth Warren. She’s promised O’Malley and Warren the full support of the White house if they will challenge Hillary for the presidential nomination.

Klein isn’t the only one to report that same information.

SHE HAS MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD TIES AS WELL

Roseanne’s joke aside, Jarrett has ties to the Muslim Brotherhood and she is tied to Communists attempting to take down our country. She also went after Hillary by several accounts.

Roseanne said she didn’t even know she was Black. Many people didn’t. VJ is 49% European and only 46% African-American according to her DNA. Whatever, the case, why is no one talking about the fact that VJ is a Communist? And if what Ed Klein says is true, she is no friend to Democrats.

Meanwhile, a potentially racist Roseanne is off TV. But a proven misogynistic Samantha [C]Bee was lauded the same night by her media elite at an awards ceremony during which she made it clear she wasn’t really sorry.