Communist Van Jones Compares Fox News Host to Neo-Nazis

CNN host and Communist Van Jones spoke about white nationalism at the beginning of his show in light of Sunday’s march in Washington by white supremacists and members of the alt-right [all 25 of them]. He quickly jumped to comparing Fox News’ Laura Ingraham to a neo-Nazi.

“I see zero difference between what Laura Ingraham is saying on mainstream cable and what the Nazi was saying in front of his house,” Jones said in a monologue that was remarkable more for its hyperbole than for its meaning. “Literally, it’s the same message.”

Jones was referring to Miss Ingraham’s remarks last week on changing demographics in America, in part because of illegal immigration, that was distorted in the media.

This is what she said that was so offensive:

“There is something slipping away in this country and it’s not about race or ethnicity. It’s what was once a common understanding by both parties that American citizenship is a privilege, and one that at a minimum requires respect for the rule of law and loyalty to our constitution.”

That makes her a Nazi?