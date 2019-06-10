Communista Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez May Primary Schumer or Gillibrand

Top Democrats tell “Axios on HBO” they expect Communista Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will eventually primary one of the two New York senators, either Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in 2022, or Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand in 2024. Both are very far-left, but apparently, she thinks she has more to offer in the hard-left department.

Axios says, [buffoonish] Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) is as coveted an endorser as the Clintons and the Obamas and she’s tight with fake Capitalist and fake Indian, Socialista Sen. Elizabeth Warren. People see the pair as taking off.

As we wrote earlier today, a new Harris poll claims socialism is soaring in popularity, especially among women.

Corbin Trent, Ocasio-Cortez’s communications director, said that when she thinks down the road, she thinks in terms of transitioning Democrats to a party that’s unified around progressive [communistic] policies.

About the senators, Trent said: “Having worked on her campaign, I don’t think we’re going to be moving to a different role any time soon,” Axios reported.

Axios claims AOC fits great downstate and thrives nationally, but a New York poll by Siena College in March showed she could struggle statewide.

I live in downstate and if that is true about her popularity, it’s only among the craziest and among the foreigners. Although Democrats will vote for anyone with a ‘D’ after their name.