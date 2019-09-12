Communista AOC Is Very Excited About New Green New Deal Legislation

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the freshman communista and a member of the ‘squad,’ is thrilled about her new plan for the Green New Deal. She and the bizarre Senator Ed Markey (D-Mass) are moving forward with the absolutely insane Green New Deal. They will follow the Democrat playbook and do it incrementally.

“One of the things I think is really exciting,” AOC said on Tuesday, is that “the legislation that we are planning on introducing is not one broad sweeping piece of legislation…. We are breaking it up into parts.”

They plan to shove this communistic bill down Americans throats piecemeal, hoping we’re too stupid to notice our liberties slipping away.

One of the first measures will promote the transition to electric vehicles, she said. The communista wants to transition away from gasoline engines quickly.

She is going after buildings also.

Ocasio-Cortez said she plans to introduce a bill this month aimed at transitioning the U.S. to carbon-neutral buildings, which she called a “Green New Deal housing plan.”

The Green New Deal calls for providing “safe, adequate housing” for everyone and the complete transition away from gasoline-powered cars.

“We are really excited about it,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “That’s going to be dropping this month, and it’s going to be really a focus on buildings, which is one of the three major industries we have to focus on when it comes to reducing carbon emissions.”

GREEN NEW DEAL DESTROYS AMERICA

Just so you know what we’re talking about, AOC’s outline for the Green New Deal would provide “(e)conomic security to all who are unable or unwilling to work.” It also notes that the proposal’s goal is “to get to net-zero, rather than zero emissions … because we aren’t sure that we will be able to fully get rid of, for example, emissions from cows or air travel before then.”

It bans affordable energy, nuclear power, most cars we see on the roads, tears down and rebuilds all buildings, and everyone gets paid, even for nothing. That should save the earth.

As for the buildings, it would mean rebuilding or retrofitting more than 39,000 buildings a day for ten years.

The Senate voted 57-0 to not move forward with the original legislation in March, but 43 Democrats voted present because they were too cowardly to take a stand.

The bill is not about climate, as AOC’s former chief of staff Saikat Chakrabarti admitted, it’s about a complete takeover of our economy and all pillars of society by Democrats.