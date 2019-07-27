Communista Ayanna Pressley Proposes Bill to End the “Racist” Death Penalty

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), a fan of abortion at any time and to the moment of birth is opposed to the execution of vicious child rapists and killers as the law reads.

She is set to introduce a bill banning the federal death penalty in response to the Justice Department’s announcement reinstating the death penalty as prescribed by current law.

“The death penalty has no place in a just society,” Pressley wrote in a tweet Thursday with an attached picture of the bill.

The proposed legislation would “prohibit the imposition of the death penalty for any violation of Federal law, and for other purposes,” according to an image of the bill that Pressley shared on Twitter.

Pressley, a Massachusetts Democrat, brought the bill to the House on the same day that Attorney General William Barr directed the Justice Department to resume using the death penalty and the Bureau of Prisons to schedule the execution of five inmates after adopting an updated execution protocol.

The last person executed in the U.S. was in 2003.

Among the bill’s 12 co-sponsors are Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who, with Pressley, are often referred to as “The Squad.” Newly independent Michigan Rep. Justin Amash also co-sponsored the bill.

The squad wants abortion to the moment of birth and don’t seem concerned about Infanticide for aborted babies who survive.

She is calling the death penalty “racist.” One of the five slated for execution is a white supremacist who murdered a gun dealer.

Daniel Lewis Lee, a member of a white supremacist group, murdered a family of three, including an eight-year-old girl. After robbing and shooting the victims with a stun gun, Lee covered their heads with plastic bags, sealed the bags with duct tape, weighed down each victim with rocks, and threw the family of three into the Illinois bayou. On May 4, 1999, a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas found Lee guilty of numerous offenses, including three counts of murder in aid of racketeering, and he was sentenced to death. Lee’s execution is scheduled to occur on Dec. 9, 2019.

Every man scheduled to die so far is WHITE. The cruelty she tooks about would be better aimed at the victims.

The same #racist rhetoric coming from the occupant of the @WhiteHouse, who called for the execution of the #Exonerated5, is what led to this racist, vile policy. It was wrong then and it’s wrong now. The cruelty is the point – this is by design.

https://t.co/0bVHAU0Gl2 — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) July 25, 2019