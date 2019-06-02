Communistic AOC says tipped workers are “indentured servants”

The mastermind of the idiotic Green New Deal, AOC decided to tend bar yesterday to make a point. Her point is that she wants people who make tips to earn a minimum wage.

As one who worked as a waitress and a barmaid to get through college, I can say that is a colossally bad idea.

Ocasio-Cortez smiled for cameras and tended bar in Jackson Heights on Friday. The congresswoman was previously a bartender in Manhattan’s Union Square before she took her seat in Congress. That bar went out of business and 300 people were out of work because the owner couldn’t pay the increased minimum wage. AOC has found a new way to put people out of business.

INDENTURED SERVANTS

Ocasio-Cortez complained about tipping jobs and compared the jobs to “indentured servitude” while cameras were on her. She obviously doesn’t know what an indentured servant is.

“The federal tipped minimum wage is $2.13 an hour. That is unacceptable,” she said. “Any job that pays $2.13 an hour is not a job. It’s indentured servitude. All labor, all labor, has dignity and the way that we give labor dignity is by paying people the respect and the value that they are worth at minimum.”

“I was nervous that I may have lost my touch — still got it! That muscle memory doesn’t quit,” the congresswoman humbly tweeted after her day bartending.

She added, “Now let’s pass #RaiseTheWage and get $15 an hour minimum for every worker in America.”

The woman is without substance. As a waitress and a barmaid, I personally made hundreds of dollars a night on weekends and some weeknights. I did not need the minimum wage. If people in jobs that make tips start making minimum wage, the prices will go up, and people won’t tip.

Tipping is part of the salary and most people are paying enough in tips in my experience.

Simple economics: government raising the minimum wage in accordance with ideology means employers have to fire people or cut hours to make a profit. Why is this so hard to understand? Another point, in fact, is that these low-level jobs require nothing in the way of skills and aren’t worth more money. Some of these jobs can be replaced by automation, and eventually, all of them.

VIDEO CLIPS OF THE WAITRESS TURNED CONGRESSWOMAN

She is showing off, are you impressed?

I was nervous that I may have lost my touch – still got it! That muscle memory doesn’t quit 😉 Now let’s pass #RaiseTheWage and get $15 an hour minimum for every worker in America. pic.twitter.com/FR0ARUB7bd — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 31, 2019

She is such a little communist, promising money at the expense of others.

.@AOC back behind the bar pouring red wine and talking federal minimum wage boost for tipped workers during event in Jackson Heights. pic.twitter.com/amfaRnZ4tp — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) May 31, 2019

@AOC: “Any job that pays $2.13 an hour is not a job. It’s indentured servitude.” pic.twitter.com/BqI5TPeSXT — ROC United (@rocunited) May 31, 2019