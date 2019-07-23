Communistic Rep. Ilhan Omar calls on all Muslims to rise up

Communistic Rep. Ilhan Omar spoke at the Muslim Collective for Equitable Democracy conference in Washington, D.C. Tuesday morning. She called for other Muslims across the country to rise up and follow in her footsteps.

“I remember early in 2018, the Republican Party decided they were going to pass out flyers that said Muslim are infiltrating the Republican Party,” Omar said, smiling. Then she slammed “multiple state representatives who participated in fear-mongering.”

Omar then said there was a “true infiltration” as people flooded the caucuses, because “when people tell you that you don’t belong, you make sure your presence is seen and heard.”

She said that because these ‘faith groups’ rose up, they have a Democratic governor and Keith Ellison is Minnesota’s attorney general. It has allowed someone like her to get elected.

“When we bond together, when we understand that our opportunities to build community rises from the most painful places, that are able to have the kind of celebrations that we have in Minnesota,” Omar said.

She encouraged people in “every single state” who feel the “division” to know they too can overcome.

Omar said Muslims have made themselves believe this process is for someone else, and gave examples of herself, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, and [far-left] Ellison as reasons why others should participate and “represent our communities across this country.”

“Don’t allow this to make you diminish your voice,” Omar told her fellow Muslims. “Make sure you use this energy to make yourself more visible, to speak louder, to have more courage, to be more bold… because with this particular challenge we have an opportunity to rise more than we have before,” she concluded.

She is very divisive and hates Republicans and our Republic. Omar wants Muslims to rise up as Muslims instead of as Americans. The real problem with this dangerous woman is she’s hard-left and anti-American.

Brief Clip:

Rep. Ilhan Omar says Muslims have “made ourselves believe that this process is for someone else,” feeling that “if the kind of vitriol that’s met with people like myself…exists still in American society, why bother?” “I believe it is because of that that you should bother.” pic.twitter.com/AIkXhkPrdo — ABC News (@ABC) July 23, 2019

The Full Speech:



Anti-Semitism Even the Dumbest Can Understand

Her ally and fellow Muslim, Rashida Tlaib compared Israel to apartheid South Africa and Nazis in Germany. Both Omar and Tlaib are anti-Semitic and are pushing the BDS bill which makes the same comparison.

Just Rashida Tlaib on the House floor likening the anti-Semitic BDS movement to boycotts against Nazi Germany and the Boston Tea Party, echoing Ilhan Omar last week. pic.twitter.com/KalfVqiNkh — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) July 23, 2019