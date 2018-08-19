Communists Cause the Usual Mayhem at Seattle Gun Rights Rally

By
S.Noble
-
5

On Saturday, Conservative groups Washington 3 Percenters and Patriot Prayer held their “Liberty or Death” rally outside Seattle City Hall, to oppose a city gun-control initiative, while a group of left-wing organizations rallied nearby, Fox News reported.

The left-wingers are Communists — including members of Organized Workers for Labor Solidarity, Radical Women, and the Freedom Socialist Party — yelled and used cowbells and sirens in an attempt to drown out speeches from the other side.

Antifa was there to beat up the peaceful group.

This Patriot Prayer member was hit by something thrown by Antifa.

Fox referred to them as “counter-protesters” which is ridiculous but at least they reported it. These Communists are the groups that CNN’s Chris Cuomo said are “fighting for right”.

Look at these idiots. They show up at every peaceful rally to start trouble.

Antifa

The Antifa claim the Patriot Prayer group are Nazis. They don’t appear to be with their peaceful rallies and U.S. and ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ flags.

Antifa and these other Communist groups are violent.

The leader of the Patriot Prayer group, Joey Gibson talks to a VICE reporter in this clip.

5 COMMENTS

  4. Local law enforcement better get a handle on ANTIFA before someone gets killed. When it happens, they’ll say, they can’t believe something like that could happen.

  6. Communist Antifa thugs use the same violent tactics that the Nazis used in the 1930s/WWII; they are an anti-American terrorist movement.

  8. Antifa are Nazis. They use the same flag as the brown shirts, they use the same slogans. They believe in Universal Health Care Hitler installed Universal Health care. They believe in an unarmed citizenry Hitler unarmed his citizens. They believe they are a superior class Hitler believed in a superior class. Their main financial backer believed totally in the Nazis and threw his own people to higher ups to be sent to the gas chambers and then his job was to remove all their valuables including gold teeth and jewelry. Soros said it was the best time of his life. Don’t have to be a rocket scientist to know whhere he obtained the start up capital to use to invest.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.