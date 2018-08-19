Communists Cause the Usual Mayhem at Seattle Gun Rights Rally

On Saturday, Conservative groups Washington 3 Percenters and Patriot Prayer held their “Liberty or Death” rally outside Seattle City Hall, to oppose a city gun-control initiative, while a group of left-wing organizations rallied nearby, Fox News reported.
The left-wingers are Communists — including members of Organized Workers for Labor Solidarity, Radical Women, and the Freedom Socialist Party — yelled and used cowbells and sirens in an attempt to drown out speeches from the other side.
Antifa was there to beat up the peaceful group.
Fox referred to them as “counter-protesters” which is ridiculous but at least they reported it. These Communists are the groups that CNN’s Chris Cuomo said are “fighting for right”.
Look at these idiots. They show up at every peaceful rally to start trouble.
The Antifa claim the Patriot Prayer group are Nazis. They don’t appear to be with their peaceful rallies and U.S. and ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ flags.
Antifa and these other Communist groups are violent.
Pro-Trumper at Patriot Prayer”Liberty or Death” rally in Seattle hit in face by object and bleeding. How many times do police give first aid to injured protesters? #AllOutSeattle pic.twitter.com/KQSwlS9R5m
— Arun Gupta (@arunindy) August 18, 2018
Hundreds in #seattle standing up, standing strong against Patriot prayer fascist rally. Drowning em out! No nazis, no KLK, #Nofasistusa pic.twitter.com/O5132JD0aC
— curtis johnson (@curtisjohnson70) August 18, 2018
The leader of the Patriot Prayer group, Joey Gibson talks to a VICE reporter in this clip.
Two weeks after the violence in Charlottesville last year, we asked Patriot Prayer’s founder if he felt any responsibility for the white supremacists who seem to be attracted to his events. He said he was more concerned about antifa. pic.twitter.com/oUsbiQnXkr
— VICE News (@vicenews) August 13, 2018
Patriot Prayer/Prouds Boys leaving their rally. Say it went “awesome”. pic.twitter.com/azi2P5lSpl
— Angela Dallman (@angeladallman) August 18, 2018
Patriot Prayer, III Percenter, and other far right groups gather at #Seattle city hall plaza as antifascist, labor organizations, and other community activists rally and chant “all day, all night, shut down the alt right.” pic.twitter.com/y8vrsfsGnz
— Alex Garland (@AGarlandPhoto) August 18, 2018
Claiming to be fighting against Nazis is the usual red herring Marxists use to avoid focusing on them as being Communist, promoting Communism.
Local law enforcement better get a handle on ANTIFA before someone gets killed. When it happens, they’ll say, they can’t believe something like that could happen.
Communist Antifa thugs use the same violent tactics that the Nazis used in the 1930s/WWII; they are an anti-American terrorist movement.
Antifa are Nazis. They use the same flag as the brown shirts, they use the same slogans. They believe in Universal Health Care Hitler installed Universal Health care. They believe in an unarmed citizenry Hitler unarmed his citizens. They believe they are a superior class Hitler believed in a superior class. Their main financial backer believed totally in the Nazis and threw his own people to higher ups to be sent to the gas chambers and then his job was to remove all their valuables including gold teeth and jewelry. Soros said it was the best time of his life. Don’t have to be a rocket scientist to know whhere he obtained the start up capital to use to invest.
Somebody should start shooting these people. You’ll be amazed how fast they disappear.