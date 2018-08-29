The failed Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum wants to bring his failed policies to the entire state of Florida. He would like to turn Florida into a Third World “s***hole”.

The Democrat Communist mayor of the city under FBI investigation wants to abolish ICE and bring in Communist healthcare.

Comrade Gillum confirmed to CNN’s John Berman that he wants to socialize health care in Florida and disband Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“We want to replace ICE with the [corrupt] Department of Justice,” Gillum said.

Now if he said he wanted to abolish the DoJ, we’d be more receptive. Anyway, ICE is federal. Someone should tell him to run for the Senate if that’s his goal.

“I am a champion for treating health care as a right and not a privilege. That’s absolutely right,” he added.

Sure, great idea, so affordable. Tell us how you will pay for it Gillum because half the country at least doesn’t want to.

Watch: