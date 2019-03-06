Comrade AOC Steps Up Her Attacks on WALLS as RACIST

COMRADE AOC CALLS WALLS RACIST

Crazy, open borders girl Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is dialing up the insanity, saying a wall is racist. She was defending anti-Semite Ilhan Omar’s racism, when she claimed that ICE powers were expanded on the false notion that Latino immigrants are more dangerous than US-born citizens.

She added that the “entire premise of a wall is not based in fact. It’s based in a racist + non-evidence based trope that immigrants are dangerous.”

If we’re so concerned about implied tropes, why aren’t we concerned about this one? Where was the concern last week when 26 Dems voted for a GOP amendment to expand ICE powers rooted in the racist + false trope that Latino immigrants are more dangerous than US born citizens? https://t.co/KNzRDWJH4z — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 6, 2019

The entire PREMISE of a wall is not based in fact. It’s based in a racist + non-evidence based trope that immigrants are dangerous. Yet some Dems are willing to “compromise” & spend BILLIONS on a trope because we’ve accepted some kinds of racism as realpolitik in America. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 6, 2019

In case you forgot, she recently said that every Latino is indigenous and has the right to come into the United States illegally.

Watch: