Comrade AOC Steps Up Her Attacks on WALLS as RACIST

By
S.Noble
-
1

COMRADE AOC CALLS WALLS RACIST

Crazy, open borders girl Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is dialing up the insanity, saying a wall is racist. She was defending anti-Semite Ilhan Omar’s racism, when she claimed that ICE powers were expanded on the false notion that Latino immigrants are more dangerous than US-born citizens.

She added that the “entire premise of a wall is not based in fact. It’s based in a racist + non-evidence based trope that immigrants are dangerous.”

In case you forgot, she recently said that every Latino is indigenous and has the right to come into the United States illegally.

Watch:

