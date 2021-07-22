Comrade Biden wants to ban handguns, rifles, all of them

















In a mostly incomprehensible CNN town hall, President Biden did seem to slip on what his ultimate goal will be on handguns and rifles. He plans to get all of our guns, including handguns.

“Whether it’s a nine-millimeter pistol or whether it’s a rifle, is ridiculous. I’m continuing to push the elimination of a sale of those things. But I’m not likely to get that done in the near term.”

Biden: “Whether it’s a nine millimeter pistol or whether it’s a rifle, is ridiculous. I’m continuing to push the elimination of a sale of those things. But I’m not likely to get that done in the near term.” He wants to ban hand guns. A complete demolition of the 2nd Amendment. pic.twitter.com/LeV8yCW9zO — DaybreakInsider (@DaybreakInsider) July 22, 2021

Rifles always were meant to be the first step. They know more crimes are committed with handguns. They want all our guns.

It’s been in the works for a long time from Fast & Furious to the Small Arms Treaty.

In the interim, befuddled Joe said, “People who are using those weapons are acquiring them ILL-E-GAL-LY,” he said, enunciating each syllable, “ILLEGALLY.”

He has a plan through ATF to make them illegal. He’s going after gun shops who don’t run background reports [it’s illegal to not run background checks].

Second Amendment supporters: Democrats want to ban ALL guns. Gun control advocates: No one wants to take away your guns. We just want “common sense” gun laws. Biden: Hold my beer. pic.twitter.com/liWnn3byHk — Beth Baumann (@eb454) July 22, 2021

