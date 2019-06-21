Condi Rice Elegantly Slaps Down NBC Interviewer’s Anti-Trump Bait

NBC News’ Sheinelle Jones had an opportunity for an interview with former U.S. Secretary of State Condi Rice, 64, but wasted time trying to get her to criticize the President for the poor race relations. The classy Condi would have none of it.

“There are people who will say it feels worse now when we’re talking about race and that it feels like a divisive environment ” Jones stated.

“It sure doesn’t feel worse than when I grew up in Jim Crow Alabama,” Rice promptly responded. “So let’s drop this notion that we’re worse race relations today than we were in the past. That means we’ve made no progress. Really?”

“I think the hyperbole about how much worse it is isn’t doing us any good,” Rice then said. “This country’s never going to be colorblind — we had the initial original sin of slavery. It’s still with us.”

Jones continued on and got to her target, President Trump.

“But people will say, you know what, it’s top-down, it starts with the president and it starts with the words he uses,” the frustrated Jones said.

“Oh, come on, alright,” Rice countered. “I would be the first to say we need to watch our language about race. We need to watch that we don’t use dog whistles to people… but when we start saying, ‘Oh, you know, it’s worse today,’ no, they’re not.”

