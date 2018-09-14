CONFESSION: I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the New York Times [Satirical Truth]

by Doug Ross

CONFESSION: I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the New York Times

I work for The New York Times but like-minded colleagues and I have vowed to thwart parts of its agenda and its worst inclinations, like Holocaust-denial.

Doug Ross @ Journal is taking the rare step of publishing an anonymous Op-Ed essay. We have done so at the request of the author, a senior editor whose last name rhymes with Frugman, Blaberman, or Crooks — and whose job would be jeopardized by its disclosure. We believe publishing this essay anonymously is the only way to deliver an important perspective to our readers. We invite you to submit a question about the essay or our vetting process in the comments section. Use the codeword: covfefe in the subject heading.

The mainstream media is facing a test to their credibility unlike any faced ever before.

Their nonstop, partisan animus against the President is largely unprecedented. Also, have you noticed how “unprecedented” sounds like “President”? That’s the mark of some serious writing skills.

Papers like my employer, and television networks like, well every single one but Fox, have unveiled a weekly set of pseudo-news stories, each positioned to be the straw that broke the camel’s back if the camel’s back is Trump’s presidency. Consider a partial list of pseudo-scandals, just off the top of my head. Each was certain to bring an end to the crazy and evil Drumpf, once and for all.

Russia Collusion

The Special Counsel

The Marshal of the Supreme Court

of the Supreme Court Michael Flynn pleads guilty

Obstruction of Justice

Rick Gates negotiates a plea deal

The 25h Amendment

George Papadopoulos pleads guilty

Stormy Daniels

Michael Avenatti

Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury

Omarosa’s book Don’t Monkey Around

Paul Manafort convicted for tax evasion

Annulment of the 2016 election

Bob Woodward’s Fire and Fear

The anonymous op-ed in The New York Times

It’s not just that the Inspector General’s various investigations loom large over the media. Or the fact that the media is bitterly divided over Trump: whether he should be impeached or just thrown in prison.

The dilemma — which the Times does not fully appreciate — is that many of its employees are working diligently to undermine the paper’s mission to serve as a mouthpiece for the radical Left.

I would know. I am one of them.

To be clear, ours is not the popular #MAGA movement. We simply want the Times to succeed, in spite of its horrific and one-sided track record.

But we believe our primary duty is to the First Amendment, and the free press; but the Times continues to act in a manner that is hostile to bipartisanship, honest journalism and true reporting. For example, the Times behaves as though any state not named California or New York doesn’t exist.

That is why many Times employees, from editors to, eh, editors, have vowed to do what we can preserve our democratic institution while thwarting Punchy’s misguided impulses until he moves on to the next stage of his career, i.e., as just another AMBER ALERT FOR SENIOR CITIZENS statistic.

The root of the problem is The Times‘ amorality. Anyone who works there knows it is not moored to any discernible sense of honesty, fair play, or real reporting.

Meetings with the top managers veer off topic and off the rails. They engage in repetitive rants (“Hands Up, Don’t Shoot!”, “Resist!”, and “Who stole my p*ssy hat?”), and their impulsiveness results in ill-informed and occasionally reckless decisions. Does the name Sarah Jeong ring a bell?

It may be too little and too late, but Americans should know that — finally — there are adults in the room. We fully recognize what has happened with the Times and its Democrat cesspool of mainstream media sentiment.

The good news related to the Trump administration is all around us: a great rapprochement with North Korea, the return of manufacturing jobs (the ones Barack Hussein Milhaus Benito Obama said were never coming back), a muscular response to Russia’s transgressions, the repudiation of the insane Iran nuclear deal, the long-promised recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital city, new all-time highs in consumer and small business owner confidence and, well, the list goes on and on.

But The Times won’t report any of that and — if they do let it slip — they somehow attribute these wins to the failed reign of one Barack Lolo Soetero Dunham Obobo.

This erratic behavior by The Times would be more concerning if it weren’t for unsung heroes in and around headquarters. These lionhearts have gone to great lengths to thwart the Times’ worst instincts.

The result is a two-track newspaper.

Sometimes we change the first letter of every sentence in a news story to report on the real news that is so often suppressed by the News-monkeys of Manhattan.

Other times we use subliminal frames in news videos to reveal the truth.

And, on other occasions, we secretly change podcast links to download the Mark Levin Show instead of the monotonous, Pravda-like MP3s that barely attract 100 downloads a day.

The bigger concern is not what The New York Times has done to the media at large, but rather what we have a nation have allowed them to do to us. We have sunk low with the Times and allowed a so-called “free press” to devolve into a nonstop Democrat propaganda outlet.

The American people deserve better.

