Congolese Illegally Crossing Had Wads of Hundred Dollar Bills

In June, hundreds of illegal aliens from the Congo were dumped in San Antonio. They didn’t speak English. They speak French. Investigative reporter Urs Gehriger spoke to the Congolese migrants in their language and he found they were coached by the [leftist] NGOs to say nothing .

They would not explain how they got to America and kept contradicting each other. What he did notice is they had wads of hundred dollar bills. Many were counting their rolls of hundred dollar bills.

There could be treasonous behavior involved. NGOs are not to be trusted. They are funded by the hard-left in this country and they are tied to the U.N.