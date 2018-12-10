Congress Likes Paying Off People THEY Harass with Tax Dollars!

It is surprising that Democrats are opposed to payoffs to people they harass as they are in the case of President Trump. They were fine with congressmen and women paying off people they attacked or bothered. So was the ethics committee.

There is a slush fund for members of Congress who harass employees, courtesy the U.S. taxpayer.

In the case of John Conyers, for example, three women said he sexually harassed them. One appears to have been paid off with $27,000 of taxpayer money. He denied the charges.

The taxpayers doled out another $100,000 in hush money to corrupt Democrat Eric Massa. Young men in his office claimed he fondled them against their wishes.

The Congressional Office of Compliance secretly paid close to $100,000 in taxpayer funds to settle sexual harassment claims from at least two young male staffers who worked for disgraced former Congressman Eric Massa, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the matter told ABC News.

Massa’s settlement was part of the $17 million slush fund that was secretly paid out to settle 264 congressional harassment claims, including sexual harassment complaints.

The ethics committee approved of this slush fund so why is Trump paying off women with his own funds before he was in office unethical or criminal? Congress is allowed to do it. Weren’t these people trying to influence the electorate by keeping their indiscretions secret?