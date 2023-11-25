Congress Must Investigate Antony Blinken, The Great Traitor

by Mark Levin

Antony Blinken is a despicable con who is organizing Arab and European countries and the U.N. around the backs of our Congress and Israel to carve up Israel and gift the Palestinians massive swaths of Israel’s country, including Judea and Samaria. That’s his response for the Palestinians’ murderous slaughter of Israelis!

Blinken is using Israel’s need for weapons to threaten and blackmail Israel diplomatically and impose his policies and will. Utterly contemptible. This is not how foreign policy is conducted — as a weapon against our great ally in the middle of a war.

Blinken’s driving the Obama-Thomas Friedman agenda, continuing to rearm Iran, prop up the PLO, sabotage Israel’s war effort, and deceive the American people. Blinken is a dangerous ideologue and stupid man, as John McCain warned years ago. He is obsessed and unrestrained. He was also the architect of the disastrous and deadly surrender in Afghanistan but had no capacity for circumspection or recalculation. He’s a committed ideologue.

Blinken is an American Marxist who appointed an Iranian-supporting stooge and longtime friend to negotiate with Iran, and who is now under federal investigation and lost his classified clearance. Indeed, the fact that they introduced an Iranian spy ring into our government is either underreported or totally ignored. It makes the Alger Hiss case look like small potatoes. It’s no surprise that there is no plan or actual effort to stop Iran from finishing its nuclear missile project. This is the greatest scandal of our times with unimaginable ramifications.

Yet again, I’m calling on congressional Republicans and any patriots with a platform and voice to speak out and demand answers and accountability.

via Doug Ross, Director Blue Blogspot

