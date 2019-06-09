Congressman Agrees with Pelosi About Putting Trump in Prison

Rep. David Cicilline agrees with Nancy Pelosi’s statement that President Trump should end up in prison.

“So you agree with Speaker Pelosi?” Fox News’s Bret Baier asked Cicilline on “Fox News Sunday.”

“I don’t want to see him impeached. I want to see him in prison,” Pelsoi said, according to Politico.

Cicilline, (D-RI), said he was not in the meeting with Pelosi, to discuss impeachment proceedings against Trump. Cicilline has said he supports impeachment.

“I don’t have any difficulty with those words,” Cicilline said of Nancy’s comments.

“It’s kind of rich to have the president complain about this when he began a campaign with ‘lock her up’ as his bumper sticker.”

There is one very big difference. The President has committed no crimes, but Hillary has. Wanting to put a political opponent in prison when they haven’t committed a crime is fascism. Not charging a political ally when they have committed a crime is corruption.

