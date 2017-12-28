Congressman Calls for Robert Mueller to Recuse Himself, End the Witch Hunt

Rep. Andy Biggs, who has been calling for Robert Mueller to recuse himself for months, penned an op-ed for USA Today, headlined, Rep. Andy Biggs: Mr. Mueller, end the witch hunt.

The Arizona Republican again calls for witch hunter Robert Mueller to recuse himself from the fishing expedition.

Biggs noted that Mueller’s investigation has gone “far beyond the scope of his original charge” and that, “Unfortunately, taxpayer resources are being used to scrutinize anyone and anything that fits into a preconceived notion that Russia colluded with the Trump campaign to ‘fix the election.’”

He declared “Mueller has demonstrated he is incapable of leading a focused, unbiased review of his initial assignment. His witch hunt must end.”

Biggs expressed the fear that the Democrats have created a Frankenstein monster that continues to grow in strength and is becoming a force unto itself, writing, “We should be deeply concerned with Mueller’s unlimited reach and unvetted hires. The way Mueller has conducted and unilaterally expanded his investigation, the subordinates he has hired, the persistent leaks from his office, and his abuse of attorney-client privilege — would all suggest his preference for questionable tactics.”

Biggs wrote, “He has repeatedly shown that he has no interest in ending his crusade. The credibility of the American justice system — and indeed, our representative republic — is at stake.”

The article had a poll at the end asking who agreed, disagreed and so on. Out of this left-wing audience, only 33% disagreed with Biggs.