Conn Supreme Court renders a decision in Sandy Hook-Remington lawsuit

In a 4-3 decision, the Supreme Court of Connecticut ruled that it will not block a lawsuit against the Remington gun manufacturer brought by Sandy Hook families. The gun manufacturer faces potential liability for a school shooting that left 26 children and staff dead in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012, although they have no involvement in the crime.

In court papers, Donald Verrilli, the lawyer for the families suing Remington, said its advertising “continued to exploit the fantasy of an all-conquering lone gunman, proclaiming: ‘Forces of opposition, bow down. You are single-handedly outnumbered.'”

A case like this makes the gun manufacturer, the sellers, and others involved in the making and selling of the gun, responsible for a crime committed by a mentally disturbed man whose mother gave him access to the guns. The responsibility lies with the mother and the disturbed killer, not the person who made the gun.

The lawsuit, Remington Arms Co. v. Soto, is making people responsible because of their ads. In that case, every computer game that depicts conquering forces should be responsible for crimes, along with every movie, and every toy.

The left has been clear about wanting to sue the manufacturers to put them out of business.

2005 PROTECTION OF LAWFUL COMMERCE IN ARMS ACT

Scott Keller, the lawyer representing Remington, told the court that under the 2005 federal law, the lawsuit “is exactly the kind of case arising from a criminal’s misuse of a firearm that ‘may not be brought in any federal or state court.'”

The company says the case “presents a nationally important question” about U.S. gun laws — namely, how to interpret the 2005 Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, which grants broad immunity to gun-makers and dealers from prosecution over crimes committed with their products.

The father of a murdered girl, Fred Guttenberg, tweeted, “This is a BIG, BIG, BIG deal. The Supreme Court is allowing this lawsuit to move forward. The gun manufacturers cannot hide behind bad marketing decisions that are leading to the death of our children.”

Adam Lanza was 20-years of age when he went into the elementary school in Newtown and murdered innocent children and adults with a Remington Bushmaster AR-15.

The Supreme Court already has a gun rights case on its docket. That case, to be heard in early December, will decide whether a New York City regulation that restricts the transportation of legally owned guns violates their owners’ constitutional rights.