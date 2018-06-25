Conservative Actor James Woods Issues an Alarming Warning

After Maxine Waters told a cheering crowd this weekend to threaten and harass Trump officials and Republicans, actor James Woods, a conservative firebrand, issued a frightening warning supported by recent events.

The violence to come is inevitable and we had better get “armed” and “vote”. “Your life literally depends on it”, he wrote in a tweet.

Now that a United States Congresswoman has called for harassment against Republicans and the inevitable violence that will come of it, I urge all of you to a) get armed, and b) vote. Your life literally depends on it. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 25, 2018

Over the weekend, in response to the bullying and harassment Trump officials have suffered, Mad Maxine Waters told her receptive audience:

“I want to tell you, these members of his cabinet who remain and try to defend him, they won’t be able to go to a restaurant, they won’t be able to stop at a gas station, they’re not going to be able to shop at a department store,” the proud liberal fascist explained.

“The people are going to turn on them. They’re going to protest. They’re absolutely going to harass them until they decide that they’re going to tell the president, ‘No, I can’t hang with you.’ This is wrong. This is unconscionable. We can’t keep doing this to children.’”

The fact that she isn’t being investigated and is allowed to remain in Congress tells you how serious the situation is.

Watch the Democrat ‘rock star’, ‘Auntie Maxine’:

The liberal fascism comes from a Democrat official one year and ten days after a crazed Bernie Sanders supporter opened fire on Republican lawmakers practicing for a baseball game. The media must have forgotten that because it’s not being cover. Nor are they covering Waters’ irresponsibility.

Maxine is the one who praised and embraced the criminal who hit Reginald Denny over the head with a cinder block. She supported the LA Riots.

Why are liberals allowing this far-left insanity? Just to win?