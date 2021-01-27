Conservative arrested by the Feds for tweeting voter disinformation in 2016

A conservative Florida man was arrested for Twitter posts from September to November 2016. Douglass Mackey, aka Ricky Vaughn, 31, an influencer from West Palm Beach, used social media platforms to disseminate misinformation designed to deprive individuals of their constitutional right to vote.

The 2020 election was filled with fraud and the DoJ couldn’t find a thing wrong.

Why don’t they go after Shaun King? He’s constantly lying and spreading misinformation, inciting riots, and so on, online.

Apparently, with others — an alleged conspiracy — he used social media to send out fake tweets telling supporters to vote via text or social media. That’s illegal.

He apparently sent one with a picture of a black woman. He was spreading the disinformation to blacks. The DoJ said 4900 people voted by text.

I remember hearing about him, but I thought it was a joke — that he was joking.

Vaughn is allegedly a racist and anti-Semitic white nationalist. We have no idea if that’s true or not, but it’s not illegal to be a miserable person.

He faces ten years in prison.

The DoJ is a terrifying organization.

A Florida conservative was just arrested by the FBI for a meme he posted in 2016 https://t.co/ijxB719RSL — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 27, 2021

