Conservative Firebrand James Woods Decks Hillary in Two Tweets

Hillary viciously compared President Trump to Hitler in a recent Guardian article, calling his enforcement of decades-long federal immigration laws “cruel.” She said that even though she has to know that past presidents, including Barack Obama, did the same thing. She placed herself in the same position as Winston Churchill when she made the comments.

Her comparison suggested she was like wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill:

“I’m sure they said that about Churchill between the wars, didn’t they?” she told The Guardian when asked if she should withdraw from public life to help heal divisions in the U.S., given her reputation.

The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee then immediately claimed she wasn’t actually comparing herself to Churchill, before going on to elaborate on the analogy.

Actor James Woods had a great time with that comment:

“I knew Winston Churchill. I worked with Winston Churchill. Winston Churchill was a friend of mine. You, madame, are no Winston Churchill…” https://t.co/gP9fcbi5xi — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 29, 2018

Hillary. Churchill. They both love cigars! Oh, wait. Wrong Clinton. https://t.co/gP9fcbi5xi — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 29, 2018

THE INFAMOUS JACKET

In the article, Hillary also babbled incoherently about the jacket Melania wore onto a plane as she went to visit detention centers. Melania’s jacket became the subject of ridicule and derision. Meanwhile, the media failed to mention that Melania visited more shelters housing children than any First Lady. Michelle visited none, not sure about Mrs. Bush.

The $39 jacket read on the back, “I really don’t care, do U?”

With the usual fake outrage, Hillary said:

“That, I have no idea. I have no idea. I can’t even … I don’t have any idea. I don’t know, ” an irate Hillary told the Guardian. I don’t know. I honestly don’t know.”

The jacket meant nothing, Melania’s spokesperson said, and Trump joked, it referred to the fake news media.

The women’s champion is fine with Sarah Sanders being thrown out of restaurants for her beliefs and she doesn’t care if the DHC chief Kirstjen Nielsen is tormented at home and at restaurants. She didn’t care about the harassment of Pam Biondi in a movie theater either.

“Give me a break!” Clinton yelled while rolling her eyes. “What is more uncivil and cruel than taking children away? It should be met with resolve and strength. And if some of that comes across as a little uncivil, well, children’s lives are at stake. That is that ridiculous concept of both-sideism.”