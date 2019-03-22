Conspiracy Theorists CNN, Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell Act Stupidly

Senator Grassley issued a warning with his statement about the Mueller report on Friday.

In the statement, Grassley warned, “Attempts to keep the collusion narrative alive, especially for political reasons, will only serve to further harm our political discourse and play into the hands of our foreign adversaries.”

Speaker Pelosi and Minority Leader Schumer issued their own warning to the President to not try and get a sneak peek into the Mueller Report until they have read it. They still hold out hope there will be a condemnation of the President in the report.

The conspiracy theorists Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff have no intention of letting this go.

THEY WILL CALL MUELLER AND BARR TO TESTIFY IF NECESSARY

CNN decided to have the biggest conspiracy theorists on air this evening. Eric Swalwell was first and he’s demanding to see the report — nice diversion. Then Adam Schiff told CNN that he is willing to subpoena Robert Mueller. Schiff is the chair of the House Intelligence Committee.

“If necessary, we will call Bob Mueller or others before our committee,” Schiff told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, predicting that the Judiciary Committee may summon Attorney General Bill Barr for testimony as well.

“At the end of the day, the (Justice) department is under a statutory obligation to provide our committee with any information regarding significant intelligence activities, including counterintelligence. And it’s hard to imagine anything more significant than what Bob Mueller has been investigating.”

“This began as a counterintelligence investigation by the FBI. It began as the same in our committee, and we have a right to be informed and we will demand to be informed about it,” he added.

Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.), a Democratic presidential candidate, called for Attorney General William Barr to testify before Congress about special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. She wants him to provide extensive testimony to the congressional committees.

This is a witch hunt. If the report shows no collusion, they should be prepared to apologize, but instead, they plan to double down.

Greenwald is calling them out:

Glenn Greenwald, certainly no conservative, tweeted, Compare what cable hosts (let’s leave them unnamed) & Democratic operatives spent two years claiming this would lead to – the imprisonment of Don, Jr., Jared, even Trump on conspiracy-with-Russia charges – to what it actually produced. A huge media reckoning is owed.

Don’t even try to pretend the point of the Mueller investigation from the start wasn’t to obtain prosecutions of Americans guilty of conspiring with Russia to influence the outcome of the election or that Putin controlled Trump through blackmail. Nobody will believe your denials. pic.twitter.com/svIIz3WMgn — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 22, 2019

Are we now ready to rid ourselves of the thrilling espionage fantasy that Trump is controlled by Putin and the Kremlin using blackmail? There’s no way Robert Mueller would have gone 18 months without telling anyone about this if it were true, right? How could that be justified? — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 22, 2019

GIving up these exciting conspiracy theories about international blackmail & convening panels to decipher all the genius hidden maneuvers of Mueller will be bad for cable ratings, book sales & the Patreon accounts of online charlatans. But it’ll be very healthy in all other ways. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 22, 2019