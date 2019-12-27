Constant vicious attacks on Orthodox Jews in New York City

“Are Jews safe in New York City”? asks Rabbi David Niederman representing the families of the Jewish victims in Jersey City. “It seems that in the New York metropolitan area, they are not.”

Orthodox Jews are regularly attacked in Crown Heights, Williamsburg, and other similar neighborhoods in New York City. New York is becoming more lawless but these attacks on Jews are clearly anti-Semitic and they are constant. There are so many incidents, we lost track.

What the media and the mayor won’t tell you is the attackers are coming from the black community. There is absolute silence on who the anti-Semites are.

If we are concerned about white supremacists, why aren’t we worried about these attackers? How can we address the problem if we won’t say what it is.

‘It’s open season on Jews in New York’: City beefs up police presence at synagogues after seven anti-Semitic hate crimes are reported in one week

via https://t.co/42Ou1tAFmW https://t.co/T7gea8xQbg — Your Edges Matter (@Kenya_Swallow) December 27, 2019

One man reported that a group of teenagers converged on his 6-year-old son and another boy, 7, and hit them from behind. https://t.co/Zxak6MbR1e — snopes.com (@snopes) December 27, 2019

THERE ARE SO MANY ATTACKS ON INNOCENT JEWS

One 65-year-old man was attacked on Christmas Eve by a 28-year-old man yelling ““F–k you Jew bastard.”

Police say the suspect, Steven Jorge, punched the 65-year-old on E. 41st Street, near 3rd Avenue, around 11:00 a.m. Monday and continued to attack the man while on the ground while yelling derogatory language.

Jorge allegedly yelled “F–k you Jew bastard” before assaulting the man, who was wearing a black kippah, said Dov Hikind, former state assemblyman and founder of Americans Against Anti-Semitism.

The 28-year-old was picked up by officers later and charged with assault as a hate crime, according to the New York Post.

Only a week ago, an Israeli Jewish woman riding on a New York subway train was assaulted by a fellow passenger in an anti-Semitic attack.

NYPD officials said in September that more than half of the hate crimes reported this year in New York City are anti-Semitic.

Violent attacks against Jews have skyrocketed in America, and not just in New York City.

None of them, none of them, are white supremacists.

Two weeks ago across the river from New York, men entered a kosher store and murdered Jews. The next night, a man tried to burn Jews to death in a Jewish university dorm.

Four antisemitic attacks in New York over a two-day span. This has become the norm in the city instead of a rare occurrence. Attacks against Jews is growing in frequency in one of the most Jewish cities in the country. @NYCMayor does nothing. #Antisemitism #Jewish https://t.co/yvJ02lVpBq — (((Jonathan Rosen🐰 🧛‍♂️✡️))) (@houseofrosen) December 27, 2019