Corey Booker & Open Border Dems Address Beach Umbrella Safety

Senate Democrats are at it again. Apparently, following the lead of Chuck Schumer’s worry over Listeria in ice cream, four of his elitist, East Coast colleagues have targeted “dangerous flying beach umbrellas”.

Chucky’s fellow open borders advocates Corey Booker, Robert Menendez, Mark Warner, and Tim Kaine have asked the chairman of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission what the agency is doing about umbrella safety.

They sight a truly tragic, freak, 2016 accident that killed a woman at Virginia Beach as a basis for their concern. But, while in no way meaning to minimize that sorrowful loss, we cannot ignore the continued hypocrisy of “let ’em all in” senators prioritizing one-off tragedies, while ignoring hundreds of thousands of drug overdose deaths, fueled by a porous Southern Border.

And, our focus on OD fatalities is not to diminish the pain for Americans who’ve had loved ones maimed, raped or murdered by illegal immigrants. Whether it be victims of gangs like MS-13, or felons repeatedly returning to the U.S. after having been deported, the losses to those families are no less heartbreaking.

Given that, consider the irony of the following: “Recently, we heard from constituents impacted by flying beach umbrellas, which have caused injury, and in at least one recent case, death. As you know, beach umbrellas provide beach-goers the benefits of shade on hot and sunny days at the shore,” Menendez and Warner wrote in a letter. “Yet, a burst of wind can make these summer accessories harmful to those around them.”

Many of us have probably spent some of our most memorable times by the water. Millions flock there because it’s a great place to relax and recharge. It was, however, a fateful destination for Kate Steinle, who was simply enjoying a walk with her father along Pier 14 in San Francisco, when she was shot and killed by Jose’ Inez Garcia Zarate, an illegal who’d been deported 5 times.

No, Senators Schumer, Booker, Warner, Menendez, and Kaine, it wasn’t Listeria, beach umbrellas or a burst of wind, that took Ms. Steinle’s life. Kate, joined the ranks of tens of thousands of other Americans, tragically impacted by immigrants who’ve entered the United States illegally, while the five of you continue to look the other way.