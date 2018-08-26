Corey Lewandowski Warned Everyone About Michael Cohen

Former Trump campaign manager and strategist Corey Lewandowski, said on Fox News Sunday that the embattled Michael Cohen was never part of the campaign when he was there.

“I didn’t like to work with Michael. I didn’t like to interact with Michael, and that’s why he had no role in the campaign even though he wanted one,” Mr. Lewandowski said.

“I warned everybody at the organization that Michael was going to become a problem,” Mr. Lewandowski said. “I spent as little time with Michael Cohen as humanly possible. He was never part of the campaign when I was there.”

Asked why Mr. Trump trusted Mr. Cohen as long as he did give such warnings, Mr. Lewandowski said Mr. Cohen was “very good” at “intimidating people.” He was referring to tough negotiations he handled for the Trump Organization.

Mr. Lewandowski also claimed that Mr. Cohen’s charges didn’t have anything to do with the Trump campaign.

“I didn’t like to work with Michael, I didn’t like to interact with Michael, and that’s why he had no role in the campaign, even when he wanted one,” he continued. “I was very clear when I was in charge of the campaign, Michael was not somebody who we wanted at the campaign. He would go out and make statements that we had to walk back afterward because he would say things which were factually untrue. I warned everybody at the organization that Michael was going to become a problem.”

As an aside, Cohen would constantly show up on ‘Hannity’ and was very abrasive and opportunistic. He was one of the President’s mistakes. Giving him a role out of loyalty was not worth it. The President made the same mistake with Omarosa who already seems to have died out. CNN won’t even have her on. She makes outrageous claims and has a god-awful personality.

