Corrupt Dems Are Calling Closed-Door Interviews ‘Depostions’

The media isn’t bothered by the fact that the Democrats changed the rules for impeachment on the day the ‘whistleblower’ filed his complaint. They changed the rules so instead of the full House deciding on impeachment, a small Democrat-led committee would decide.

They now characterize the impeachment [and Trump Derangement Syndrome] as a grand jury, which it is not.

Impeachment is NOT a Grand Jury,

and any TDS-infected Democrat telling you that is either an ignoramus, or a liar. Members of the Grand Jury are supposed to be impartial while Schiff and his band of lunatics are nothing of the sort. Stop the nonsense. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) October 14, 2019

The Dems have now shifted the closed-door interviews to depositions. They did it in order to limit the questioning to one attorney per round.

Also, if the Democrat-controlled committees issue subpoenas, it changes things from a transcribed interview to a deposition. By doing so, they don’t have to release transcripts of the depositions/interviews conducted in secret.

They can keep leaking only that which they see helps their case.

Closed door interviews for impeachment probe are now considered depositions. More restrictions surrounding the material, like an interview. Depositions limit 1 attorney to asking questions per round. If cmtes issue subpoenas, it moved from a transcribed interview to a deposition — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 15, 2019

Apparently, Democrats believe the President has to prove his innocence. How Stalin-like.

From colleague Caroline McKee. McCarthy leaving secure area where Hse is conducting depositions. McCarthy: “I’m concerned that I just listened to, Congressman Rose, and you’ve got to prove your innocence? That’s not enough.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 15, 2019

The President’s job approval numbers are at 49% today according to Rasmussen.