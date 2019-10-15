Corrupt Dems Are Calling Closed-Door Interviews ‘Depostions’

By
S.Noble
-
0

The media isn’t bothered by the fact that the Democrats changed the rules for impeachment on the day the ‘whistleblower’ filed his complaint. They changed the rules so instead of the full House deciding on impeachment, a small Democrat-led committee would decide.

They now characterize the impeachment [and Trump Derangement Syndrome] as a grand jury, which it is not.

The Dems have now shifted the closed-door interviews to depositions. They did it in order to limit the questioning to one attorney per round.

Also, if the Democrat-controlled committees issue subpoenas, it changes things from a transcribed interview to a deposition. By doing so, they don’t have to release transcripts of the depositions/interviews conducted in secret.

They can keep leaking only that which they see helps their case.

Apparently, Democrats believe the President has to prove his innocence. How Stalin-like.

The President’s job approval numbers are at 49% today according to Rasmussen.

