Corrupt Media tries to prove USA is 47th best place to live

Nooooo! America is not the 47th best country to live in.

According to the latest nonsense from the corrupt media, the U. S. is the 47th best country to live in out of 64.

If so, why are people pouring in? Shouldn’t they be fleeing?

Yahoo Finance, no friend to America, reports that “Healthcare, living costs, and security makes US one of world’s worst places to live.” They took it from an Expat Insider 2019 report that shows the United States ranking below Mexico, Panama, and Israel in their quality of life index.

The only problem is they polled U.S. expats who obviously left and who want to live elsewhere. Expats did what Hollywood promises to do but never does. They also included variables that don’t necessarily make things better, but rather cheaper, as one example.

They surveyed 20,259 expats,” that’s expatriates, “representing 182 nationalities and living in 187 countries or territories.

It is only a survey which is not scientific, but they want you to think it is.

The survey ran from 7 to 28 March. Respondents were asked to score 48 different factors, which fall into 17 subcategories.

The 17 subcategories are then put into five pillars — Quality of Life, Ease of Settling In, Working Abroad, Family Life, and Personal Finance.

That’s mumbo jumbo, not science. How do you measure any of these subjective criteria?

The United States is the wealthiest country in the world with the highest standard of living. It’s not perfect and it’s not always cheap but no country has our freedom and opportunities.

This survey is more inane chatter from the hate America crowd who only want to manage its decline since there is no magic wand. And it’s in time for the election. It boosts the narrative that under President Trump, America is a terrible place to live.

But there is hope! Vote for Democrats and they will make our race to the bottom less miserable.

If you think I’m wrong, look at the country they think is better to live in – Mexico. The country is run mostly by cartels and it’s the country that sends most of our illegal aliens.

One of the points the survey makes is people allegedly say our healthcare is too unaffordable, Why would they say that? Could it be they want us to turn over half our income to provide the ‘free healthcare’ only Democrats are offering? They have ‘free’ healthcare in Mexico but Mexicans come here for their healthcare.

Finally, the survey was put out by InterNations.org which describes itself as a community for expatriates and global minds. In other words, they’re globalists and nomads who left America.

The USA is number one!!! God bless Anerica!