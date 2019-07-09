Cortez & Sanders propose a bill to declare climate a national emergency

Two hard-left know-nothings, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT), are promoting a joint climate change resolution. The bill declares the climate is a national emergency. They plan to propose it with another hard-left regressive, Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.).
Sanders spokesperson Keane Bhatt said, “we are facing a climate emergency that requires a massive and immediate federal mobilization.”
She also complained about Trump’s alleged fake emergencies and the arms sold to Saudi Arabia.
The joint resolution does nothing to combat climate change, according to The Huffington Post:
It’s an entirely symbolic gesture, explicitly stating that “nothing in this concurrent resolution constitutes a declaration of a national emergency for purposes of … any special or extraordinary power.”
The resolution does not specifically cite the Green New Deal, but it “makes the case for” it, according to the Huffington Post. But even liberals are wary about declaring a national emergency for this issue.
[T]here are reasons to be skeptical of declaring a national emergency on climate change. In February, climate researcher Alex Trembath argued in Slate that proclaiming climate change a national emergency threatens to give the federal government carte blanche to circumvent democracy in the name of mitigating the crisis. In The Outline, writer Casey Williams warned that such a declaration could open the door to untested, potentially disastrous geoengineering projects.
The Green New Deal is a bizarre proposal at best. The climate emergency is only backed up by computer models and some bad input.
If those two ever get more power, kiss the country goodbye.
